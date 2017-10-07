Woman Gang-raped at Gunpoint in Front of Husband, Infant in Muzaffarnagar

Four men pointed a gun at a 25-year-old woman, dragged her to a field and raped her in front of her husband and infant child in Muzaffarnagar district.The accused persons allegedly held the child hostage, threatened to kill it and took turns to rape the woman. The accused are yet to be identified, officials of Bhopa Police Station in Muzaffarnagar said.ANI quoted the victim saying, "Four men dragged me to a sugar cane farm and raped me. They constantly threatened to kill my child, also tied and beat up my husband."According to Superintendent of Police Ajay Sehdev, the woman and her husband were returning after visiting a doctor with their three-month child on a motorbike, when the four men in a car intercepted and waylaid them off the road near Nirgajni village.They pulled her off the bike and dragged her to a sugarcane field nearby. The four then raped the woman and threatened her and her husband against disclosing the incident to anyone, the woman has said in her complaint to the police.The accused also beat up her husband, the police said.The SP further said that an investigation into the incident has been started and medical examination of both the husband and the wife is being done.