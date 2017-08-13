Woman Held for Pushing Minor Daughter Into Flesh Trade
Based on a tip-off, the sleuths of the district rural police's anti-human trafficking cell raided a residential locality at Kashimira in Mira Road area on Thursday and rescued the 14-year-old girl.
Thane: The police have arrested a 30-year-old woman for allegedly pushing her teenaged daughter into flesh trade.
Based on a tip-off, the sleuths of the district rural police's anti-human trafficking cell raided a residential locality at Kashimira in Mira Road area on Thursday and rescued the 14-year-old girl, a police official said on Sunday.
The police sent a decoy customer who contacted the girl's mother in Kashimira. A police team, which was already waiting at the spot, then nabbed the woman and rescued the girl, he said.
The woman was booked under IPC section 366-A (procuration of minor girl) and relevant provisions of The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he said.
The girl was sent to a rehabilitation home in Bhiwandi township of Thane.
