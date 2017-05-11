Woman Killed, Husband Injured in Pak Mortar Shelling in Nowshera Sector

New Delhi: A woman was killed and her husband injured when Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir early on Thursday.

A mortar shell hit a village in Laam belt of Nowshera sector, killing Akhtar Bi (35) and injuring her husband Mohmmad Hanief (40).

"The Pakistani Army has been firing small arms and automatic weapons since 10:40 last night on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Nowshera belt of Rajouri district," a defence spokesman told PTI. They also shelled forward posts and civilian areas using 82 mm and 120 mm mortars, he said.

"The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively. The firing is presently on," he said.

Pakistan has been resorting to unprovoked firing along the border amid tensions over the death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistan military court. On May 1, Pakistan’s Border Action Team had infiltrated 250 meters into the Indian side and killed and mutilated two Indian soldiers in Krishna Ghati sector while the Pakistan Army provided cove fire from across the border.

In reply to an RTI query, the Union Home Ministry has said that the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire daily in 2015 and 2016. At least one incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan has been reported daily along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir in 2015 and 2016 with 23 security personnel being killed in the two years, the reply said.

Pakistan violated ceasefire across the Line of Control 449 times in 2016, as compared to 405 violations in 2015, the Home Ministry said.

(With PTI inputs)