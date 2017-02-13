Woman Kills Daughter After Husband Threatens to Remarry for Son

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman in Nalgonda district of Telangana allegedly killed her 2-month-old daughter over fears that her husband was going to remarry for a son.

Nagamanini's husband Jayaram had reportedly threatened to leave her when she gave birth to their third daughter. Worried, Nagamanini killed the baby by mixing pesticides with milk. The unconscious baby was taken to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead. The couple has been arrested.

Child Rights NGO Balala Hakkula Sangham has demanded the couple’s other two daughters be shifted to Shishu Griha. Speaking to CNN-News18, activist Achyut Rao said, "It is unfortunate that discrimination of girl child still exists. The State Women and Child Welfare Department should be held responsible and action should be taken against them for not being able to root out discrimination in vulnerable areas with awareness campaigns."

The incident was reported near Devarakonda, an area infamous for rampant discrimination against girl child.