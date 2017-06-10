Woman, Minor Daughter Raped and Filmed in Gurgaon; Accused Arrested

Gurgaon: Days after the shocking gang-rape of a woman and killing her infant daughter, Gurgaon Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a widow and her minor daughter.

The woman, who lives in Vishnu Garden with her 15-year-old daughter and son (11), complained that the man allegedly raped her and her daughter and filmed the act as well.

Hours after a case was registered in the matter, the accused, Ashish, was arrested from his residence at Amar Colony in Gokulpur of Delhi, ACP and PRO of the Gurgaon police, Manish Sehgal said.

The 30-year-old woman said she met the accused, 25 days ago in Rajendra Park market and shared her address with him when he asked, Sehgal said.

"The next day, Ashish reached her residence when her children were playing outside and raped her," the victim said in her complaint.

She told the police that she did not disclose the incident to anyone as she was afraid.

Over the next few days, Ashish raped her several times and also filmed the act. The accused used to threaten her that he would upload the video on the Internet, the woman said.

The accused later raped her 15-year-old daughter and filmed the crime similarly, Sehgal said.

On the basis of a complaint by the woman, a case was on Friday registered against him on the charge of rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

(With PTI inputs)