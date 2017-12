Woman Opens Fire at Mother, Brother in Upscale Defence Colony Residence

A 47-year-old woman allegedly shot at her mother and brother late on Thursday night in south Delhi's upscale Defence Colony area, the police said on Friday.The accused Sangeeta, who has participated in state-level shooting tournaments, was apparently drunk at the time of the incident, they said.The woman's brother Harsaran told police that Sangeeta shot at him and his mother around midnight. Harsaran along with his mother is now out of danger.Romil Baaniya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said the woman has been detained and the pistol seized.She was also into adventure tourism and used to go to Sohna, Gurgaon. For the last one year, she had stopped going for shooting practise and stopped meeting people, said the officer.Her father said Sangeeta was suffering from depression and on medication.On Thursday night, she took her medicines, sleeping pills along with alcohol and allegedly attacked her mother and brother, police said.