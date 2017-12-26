GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
19-year-old Woman Raped in Dwarka, 2 Accused Arrested

In her complaint, the woman said she had taken a cab from Shiv Chowk area in Gurgaon late on Saturday night. Three persons were already in the cab then, they said.

PTI

Updated:December 26, 2017, 7:43 AM IST
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
New Delhi: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly thrashed and raped by two men who then left her outside a metro station in Dwarka, following which the accused were arrested, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, the woman was found in unconscious state yesterday(Sunday).

In her complaint, the woman said she had taken a cab from Shiv Chowk area in Gurgaon late on Saturday night. Three persons were already in the cab then, they said.

After one person got down near Rajokri border area, the the vehicle started to roam around in areas near Delhi-Haryana border, a police official said.

The accused then took her to an isolated place, thrashed and raped her. They then threw her out of the car near a metro station in Dwarka, the police said.

Following the complaint, a case a registered and the two accused were arrested, they said.
