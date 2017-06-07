Woman Survives After Being Run Over by Mumbai Local Train While Talking on Phone

Mumbai: A woman who was trying to cross a railway track while talking on her mobile phone had a miraculous escape after being run over by a train at Kurla station in Mumbai on Tuesday.

CCTV cameras at the station captured the entire incident, showing that the woman was crossing over the tracks when a train suddenly approached at a high speed.

Shocked passengers on the platform tried to warn her and the woman realized that the train was too close and tried to dodge it, but failed. She turned her back towards the train to brace for the impact and was hit at a great speed.

The woman fell on the tracks and the train ran over her, but she miraculously survived with only a few minor injuries. According to officials, the woman was given first aid at the station and is fine.

Speaking to CNN-News18, the woman said she had learnt from her mistake and would always use a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) to cross railway tracks from now on. She said she would also never talk on the phone or use her headphones while crossing tracks or an intersection.

Authorities said that there have been a spate of accidents at the tracks as people cross over dangerously. Unofficial estimates say that 12-14 people die on the tracks in Mumbai every day.

Talking about Tuesday’s near escape, officials said that the incident should serve as a lesson for others as the woman’s attention was solely on her mobile phone as she completely failed to notice the oncoming train.

Even more baffling is the fact that local trains run on a fixed time schedule that is put on display boards at platforms but she did not pay attention to that as well. By the time she sensed her mistake, it was too late. But not everyone will be as lucky.