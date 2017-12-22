Woman Dies After Being Set on Fire by Stalker in Hyderabad









The police have also recovered CCTV footage where the accused can be seen following the victim and having an argument.



























A 23-year-old woman was set on fire in a crowded area of Hyderabad by a former colleague, after she rejected his advances.The incident took place on Thursday evening when Sandhya Rani was returning home from work. She died on Friday morning while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north zone) B Sumathi said.Sandhya worked as a computer operator in Shanthi Nagar area and the 28-year-old accused was an ex-colleague of hers. Police sources said Karthik claimed to be in “love” with Sandhya and had been harassing her for several months.Police said the accused, Karthik, called her to Lalaguda area for a meeting. Eyewitnesses said they had a heated argument after which Karthik poured kerosene and set her on fire.Karthik being taken into police custody. (Image: News18)Some passersby came to her aid and took her to the hospital. She suffered 60 per cent burns and later succumbed to the injuries.An eyewitness later said, “He just came and attacked her. It was all so sudden.”“She passed away this morning. The dying declaration of the victim has been recorded by a magistrate and it will act as a key evidence in the case. We will ensure conviction happens. The sections are being changed to include charges of murder,” Sumathi said.The police had earlier registered a case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) on Thursday.