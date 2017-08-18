Woman, Six Other Students Assaulted in Faridabad

Seven students including one female student of Jawaharlal Nehru University were beaten up while they were returning from Bharadwaj Lake, Asola Wildlife Sanctuary in Faridabad.The incident took place at around 9.30 pm on August 14. According to the female student, who is the complainant in the case, they were stopped by three men who kept asking about her relationship with the others in the group.While the students were calmly answering the queries, the trio managed to gather few more people and started beating them with lathis.According to the complainant, the mob grabbed, slapped and abused her.“The other guy slapped me and called me a slut. They targeted us and called us derogatory terms,” she said.While being asked about her relationship with other group members, the complainant was dragged to a nearby shed and threatened with rape.“They were constantly giving suggestions to torture us. They were planning to tie us from a tree, chop us into pieces and throw us in the lake. One of the men asked to throw the men and keep the woman,” shared the woman in her complaint.The students kept calling the police and also informed the cab driver about the situation. The cab driver got two men with him who helped the group escape from the spot.Later when they went to Surajkund police their ordeal didn't end there.“They questioned our character. I was slut-shamed again. My dress was questioned. They forced us to write an apology and then allowed us to go,” the woman said.However, when they reached Delhi, they filed a fresh complaint with Delhi Police. A FIR was registered at Vasant Kunj police station under IPC sections 323(Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341(Punishment for wrongful restraint), 509(Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 354(Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 365( Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully), 511(Punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), 506(Punishment for criminal intimidation), 34( Acts done by several persons in furtherance) and the case was transferred to Faridabad police for further investigation.On August 18, JNUSU president Mohit Kumar Pandey and other students of JNU went to meet the Faridabad commissioner of police.“The girl is in trauma. Police are very laid back in this case,” said Pandey.