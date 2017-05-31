Woman Techie Chased and Shot Dead in Noida Parking Lot

New Delhi: A woman was found dead on Wednesday in the parking area of an apartment block in Noida's Sector 62 area. Twenty-four-year-old Anjali Rathour used to work at a mobile manufacturing company and stayed alone.

The CCTV footage shows a woman, with her hands behind her head to protect herself from an anticipated attack, being chased down and shot at by a man. Anjali could be seen collapsing after a bullet hit her in the head.

The residents of the building noticed her body on Wednesday morning. Anjali's parents, who live in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar, have been informed about her death. Police are trying to figure out the motive behind the attack.