Woman Techie Jumps Off Moving Train to Escape Molesters

: A young techie sustained serious injuries when she jumped off a moving train to escape from 3 molesters. The 21-year-old was travelling on the Hazrat Nizamuddin Express in which the three men passed lewd remarks and tried to molest her. The incident occurred on Thursday when the software engineer, along with two of her friends, was en route Vijayawada.The woman alleged that she was forced to jump off the train, just before Singarayakonda railway station, after none of the fellow-passengers came to her rescue, and the accused crossed all their limits to harass her. The Vijayawada Railway Police nabbed the three men and registered a case against them.The passengers raised the alarm, and the train came to a halt immediately. The railway police were immediately alerted about the incident, and the girl was rushed to the hospital.After the complaint, the railway police immediately launched a manhunt for the culprits. The Vijayawada unit of the railway police was informed, and the details of the coach and suspects were passed on. As soon as the train reached Vijayawada, the accused were taken into custody by police. The pictures of the accused were shared on WhatsApp, and the victim identified the accused.Speaking to CNN News 18, Superintendent of Railway Police in Guntakal, Subba Rao, said, "The use of technology also helped us identify the accused immediately, and the culprits were arrested. A case has been registered under section 341, 509, 506 and 290 of the IPC."According to the doctors, the victim is out of danger and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ongole.The railway police have appealed to passengers, particularly women, to raise their voice and report crime on trains so that timely action can be taken.