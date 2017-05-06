Woman Uses 'Triple Talaq' to Give Husband a Taste of His Own Medicine

Meerut: A woman in Uttar Pradesh has 'divorced' her husband through verbal talaq in the presence of police and media, saying she was taking the step to free herself of dowry harassment.

Amreen Bano uttered 'talaq' thrice at the Inspector General of Police's office on Wednesday, asserting that if men could divorce their wives by saying 'talaq' thrice, women could do the same.

Amreen said the triple talaq was her “revenge” against her in-laws who allegedly harassed her and her younger sister for dowry.

ALSO READ | After Getting Triple Talaq, 3 Women Join Hands to Stop Husband's 4th Marriage

She said she and her sister Farheen were married to Sabir and his brother Shakir, respectively, on March 28, 2012. Since their marriage, their husbands and in-laws allegedly harassed the two sisters for dowry.

Last September, Shakir gave ‘triple talaq’ to Farheen.

"As we raised our voices against the atrocities, my sister was divorced by her husband," Amreen said.

Amreen had lodged a complaint in March against her husband, brother-in-law and four others. As no action was taken by the police, she reached the IG's office on Wednesday, demanding that her husband and in-laws be punished.

"I divorced my husband as revenge on the family for the atrocities we had to endure. It was also because my brother-in-law divorced my sister," she said. "I divorced my husband as revenge on the family for the atrocities we had to endure. It was also because my brother-in-law divorced my sister," she said.

Amreen said the Modi government was working for the welfare of women on the 'triple talaq' issue. “All women should support the government on this,” she added.

However, chief Qazi of Meerut, Jenur Rashideen, said there was no provision for women to divorce their husbands in Islam. He added that a woman has to give an application at a Shariat panchayat for divorce.

ALSO READ | UP Minister Says Muslims Use Triple Talaq to Change Wives, Satisfy 'Lust'

The panchayat will first try to resolve the issues between the couple. If it fails, it can get the woman a divorce from her husband, he said.

Meerut zone IG Ajay Anand said Amreen met him with her complaint against her in-laws. He said he has asked the police station concerned to act on the complaint.

(With PTI inputs)