Woman Who Accused BJP MP of Rape Arrested for Alleged Honey Trap

New Delhi: A woman who had alleged that she was raped by a BJP MP was arrested on Tuesday on charges of 'honey trapping' the lawmaker.

Police said she was picked for questioning from her house in Ghaziabad in the morning and later arrested. MP KC Patel had said that he was honey trapped by the woman.

Police sources said the woman claimed that she had made the CD since the MP had been sexually assaulting her and threatening her with dire consequences.

On Monday, a Delhi court has ordered police to investigate the case.

The woman has accused Patel, a lawmaker from Gujarat’s Valsad constituency, of raping her at his official residence on March 3 when he invited her to dinner. She said she was raped on “several other occasions” and alleged that the Delhi Police had refused to file an FIR. She alleged that the MP had threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the rape.

Patel has denied the allegations and said the woman and her “gang” had drugged him and filmed him in an objectionable position after he passed out. He reportedly said that the woman had demanded Rs 5 crore in exchange for not making the content public and threatened to file a false rape case if he refused.

ALSO READ | Woman Alleges Rape, But BJP MP Claims Honey Trap. Delhi Court Steps In

The MP had then approached the police who filed an FIR under Section 384 (extortion) of the IPC.

The court on Monday sought an Action Taken report from the SHO of the North Avenue Police Station by May 12 and ordered the appointment of an investigating officer.