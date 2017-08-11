Women Candidates ‘Lose Face’ in Kerala College Election Poster

When an election pitch promises discrimination-free education, the last thing one would expect are ‘faceless’ women candidates.This happened at the MET Arts and Science College in Nadapuram where election posters put up by the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) missed out on the pictures of nine women candidates. The poster showed pictures of 12 men contesting the students’ union elections.Facing criticism, the MSF has put the onus on the candidates, saying it were the women who did not want their photos on the poster."We wanted to put up pictures of all the girls, but they refused. They said entering politics itself is causing problem at home and they don't want to add to the trouble. They said they didn’t want their pictures to be circulated through the poster. It was their choice," MSF member Najmussaquib, the University Union Councillor, said.Office bearers of the MSF said that if they force the candidates in question to put up their pictures, the women would withdraw from the elections altogether.The elections were conducted on Thursday and the MSF won all council seats, barring one.