Women Commission to Take up Missing Girl's Case With Indian Embassy in US

: National Commission for Women (NCW) has said that it will take up the case of the girl, who went missing in the United States recently, with the Indian embassy in the US. The girl was adopted by an American couple of Indian origin.NCW member Sushma Sahu told News18 that the commission was in the process of collecting all the details from the concerned authorities.“We will contact the Indian embassy in the US and also external affairs ministry in this regard. Though the news is widely reported in the US, there is lack of information about the girl in Bihar,” She said.American investigation agency FBI is searching for the three-year-old, Sherin Mathews, known as Saraswati before adoption, who went missing on the night of October, 7 from outside her home in Richardson, Texas.The US police arrested her adoptive father Wesley Mathews who confessed to making Sherin stand outside the house at 3 AM for not drinking milk. She vanished from the spot after a while, he claims.On the other hand, office bearers of the now-closed Mother Teresa Anath Seva Sansthan in Nalanda has also expressed surprise over the lackadaisical approach of the state government in this regard.Mother Teresa adoption center was closed on Septemeber,7 this year, and all the remaining children were transferred to a nearby orphanage in Nawada. However, Babita Kumari, manager of the now-defunct NGO, still recounts the day when Saraswati was happily handed over to Wesley and Sini Mathews.“She was 2.5 years old when the NRI couple adopted her on June, 23 last year in a small ceremony which was attended by the then Superintendent of Police Ashish Kumar. All the legal formalities were completed before we transferred Saraswati’s custody to the couple,” She said.Saraswati, Babita narrates, was found in the bushes by passersby as her mother apparently dumped the newborn. Local authorities sent her to Babita’s NGO which took care of her.“She was very charming and used to smile all the time. When the Wesley couple visited us, they insisted to adopt Saraswati,” She said.Babita came to know about her disappearance on October, 12, but no one has come to her to take details of Saraswati.