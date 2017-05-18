Women in Malayalam Film Industry Join Hands for Safer Working Environment

Women in Malayalam industry have joined hands to fight gender inequality, forming an organisation 'Women's Collective in Cinema'.

The core committee of the organisation comprises 16 members and demands a safe working environment for women in the film industry

A team, led by Beena Paul, Manju Warrier, Rima Kallingal, Parvathy and Anjali Menon met Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and submitted a memorandum.

The chief minister said that a committee will be constituted to look into the problems women face in the film industry, and action will be taken based on the Committee's recommendation.

One of their main demands is for grievance redressal cells at film units under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place Act.

Actress Rima Kallingal said: "The incident, where one of our colleagues was sexually assaulted in Kochi, triggered the urge to start this organisation. We were disappointed by the way organisation in our industry dealt with the matter."

We had been discussing the issue for a long time, but this incident triggered our response, the actress added.

Rima added that unlike any other industry, their workspace is not defined and no benefits are provided to them, including maternity benefits.

"When a film starts, several people come together to make it a success, many groups are formed, so let there also be a committee or at least a panel to look into these issues faced by women. Sexual harassment is a reality in the film industry and we need to tackle this issue. A safer environment should be provided for women," Rima said.

Not just actors, but technicians, or any woman associated with the film industry can be a member of this collective.

The organisation, otherwise, will also look at how women are projected on screen and more opportunities for women in the industry.

CM Vijayan had also put up a Facebook post, stating the women in the industry complained that even the basic human rights were denied to them.

The organisation complained that on many film sets, even the primary needs of women were not fulfilled.

Women's Collective in Cinema said that there should be a facility to look into the background of those working in film shootings.