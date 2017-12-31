Women Toilets Will Be Painted Pink in North Delhi

Buildings of all public toilet blocks, to be developed for women in areas under the north corporation, will be painted pink as the colour symbolises them, NDMC mayor Preety Agarwal said on Sunday."Twenty two women toilet blocks in areas under the jurisdiction of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) have been painted with pink colour for convenience of women," she said.The mayor said seven toilets in Keshavpuram Zone, one in Karol Bagh Zone, one in Rohini, 10 in City-Sadar Paharganj Zone and three in Narela Zone have been painted in that colour and the number of blocks would be increased."The decision to paint women toilet blocks in pink colour was taken as this colour symbolises women. All women toilets to be developed by the NDMC in future will be pink in colour," Agarwal said.Toilets, exclusively for women, have been developed, especially in market areas, she said, adding the step would prove to be a milestone in the Swachh Bharat Mission.