Women Toilets Will Be Painted Pink in North Delhi
Toilets, exclusively for women, have been developed, especially in market areas, NDMC mayor Preety Agarwal said, adding the step would prove to be a milestone in the Swachh Bharat Mission.
Representative image
New Delhi: Buildings of all public toilet blocks, to be developed for women in areas under the north corporation, will be painted pink as the colour symbolises them, NDMC mayor Preety Agarwal said on Sunday.
"Twenty two women toilet blocks in areas under the jurisdiction of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) have been painted with pink colour for convenience of women," she said.
The mayor said seven toilets in Keshavpuram Zone, one in Karol Bagh Zone, one in Rohini, 10 in City-Sadar Paharganj Zone and three in Narela Zone have been painted in that colour and the number of blocks would be increased.
"The decision to paint women toilet blocks in pink colour was taken as this colour symbolises women. All women toilets to be developed by the NDMC in future will be pink in colour," Agarwal said.
Toilets, exclusively for women, have been developed, especially in market areas, she said, adding the step would prove to be a milestone in the Swachh Bharat Mission.
"Twenty two women toilet blocks in areas under the jurisdiction of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) have been painted with pink colour for convenience of women," she said.
The mayor said seven toilets in Keshavpuram Zone, one in Karol Bagh Zone, one in Rohini, 10 in City-Sadar Paharganj Zone and three in Narela Zone have been painted in that colour and the number of blocks would be increased.
"The decision to paint women toilet blocks in pink colour was taken as this colour symbolises women. All women toilets to be developed by the NDMC in future will be pink in colour," Agarwal said.
Toilets, exclusively for women, have been developed, especially in market areas, she said, adding the step would prove to be a milestone in the Swachh Bharat Mission.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ashes: Steve Smith Equals Don Bradman's Record With MCG Ton
- The Greatest Showman Review: Glorious Concoction of Typical Hollywood Musical and Convincing Cast
- Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection: Salman Khan Starrer Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark in First Week
- Tiger-Disha, Sushant-Kriti, Anand-Sonam, Rajkummar-Patralekha To Ring In 2018 Together
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Spotted Completely Undisguised in India Ahead of Launch at Auto Expo