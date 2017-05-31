With Month to Go for Rollout, Bengal Talks Tough on GST Bill

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Tuesday said it was not going to accept the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in its present form.

Talking to the media, state Finance Minister Amit Mitra said, “We have urged the Centre to defer GST rollout as small and medium-scale industries are not prepared to face the new tax regime. Unless a solution is reached on GST, it will not be introduced in the Bengal Assembly.”

“We have repeatedly raised the issue before Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley but all our efforts were in vain. Therefore, I would like to make it clear that Bengal is not ready to accept GST in its current form,” he added.

Mitra and Jaitley have a meeting scheduled on June 3 in Delhi. The Bengal minister is set to discuss these issues when he meets his central government counterpart.

During the fourth GST Summit on November 3 and 4, state governments had proposed a clause wherein they wanted food grains to be kept out of GST.

“After everyone consented to it, food grains are now tax-free. This is a major victory for the common man. Daily essentials like raw vegetables and flowers are also tax-free,” said Mitra.

“We have fought to make cottage cheese, puffed rice, flattened rice, betel leaves, popped rice, green tea, vermilion, organic fertiliser, poultry and khadi clothing tax-free. Another victory for the states is that on processed tea, instead of a 12-18 % tax, 5 % tax has been imposed,” added Mitra.

Talking about the Bengal film industry, Mitra said, “In West Bengal, films are taxed at 2% while the Centre is thinking of imposing a 28% tax. We will fight this. If regional films are taxed at 28%, won’t they bite the dust?”

“Though my own powers are limited, I have fought for Maa-Mati-Manush under the inspiration of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and I will continue my fight,” he added.

In 2016, Mitra was the chairman of the committee of state finance ministers and after attending several meetings he expressed unhappiness over Centre’s hurry in implementing GST without examining the ground realties and its impact on the small traders.

On May 19, Mitra sent a letter to Jaitley requesting him to defer GST. Mitra who is also the chairman of the Empowered Committee of Ministers on GST cited reason that it would be unsustainable for small business houses/units.

Although the Constitution Bill has already been passed by Parliament, but as per norms, the bill would require the approval of more than 50 % of the state legislatures for it to go to the President.

So far eight states – Telangana, Bihar, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana – have ratified the Bill and the Centre has fixed July 1 as the date for implementation of the new tax regime.