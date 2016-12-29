Workers at Bengal Currency Printing Press Decide Not to Work Overtime
Kolkata: The employees of the currency printing press at Salboni in West Bengal's West Midnapore district have decided not to work overtime anymore, saying they stick to their normal nine-hour-shifts.
Until a few days ago, the employees, at the request of the management, had agreed to work in 12-hour-shifts for the "interest of the country".
The employees union, the Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL) Employees Association, has connections to Trinamool Congress with party MP Sisir Adhikari being its president.
"The workers were working in a 12-hour-long shift but they could not take the pressure any longer. It is not possible physically to work 12 hours at a stretch. They have told management that they will work for nine hours only," Adhikary said.
"Since December 14, the workers were working in 12-hour shift. When the management wanted us to work longer we agreed for the interest of the nation. But it cannot go on," he said. A
Around 700 employees of the 1,200 staff (including officers) working at the Salboni facility are affiliated to BRBNMPL Employees' Association.
The management of BRBNMPL-Salboni facility will now have three shifts, the first starting from 6 a.m. to 2.45 p.m., second from 2.45 p.m.to 11 p.m. and the last night shift of seven hours from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
