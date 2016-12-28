Workers Laid Off on Refusing to Accept Salary in Old Notes
Representational Image (REUTERS)
Greater Noida: Workers employed by a builder on Wednesday complained to police that their services were terminated after they refused to accept the salary in demonetised currency notes.
"On complaint of the workers, the builder has been called for questioning. If any illegality is found, action will be taken against him. Also, efforts will be made so that workers get salary through cheques," DSP Arvind Yadav said.
They also held a protest outside the builder's office.
A worker, Shesh Kumar, alleged, "The salary for October was paid in old currency notes which was accepted by the workers. Now, the builder is pressurizing us to accept November's salary and that for December in advance in old currency notes."
From Our Network
- UP Assembly Election 2017: Samajwadi Party to go solo, announce candidates for 325 seats- FirstPost
- Fall of the Soviet Union: 25 years since one of the biggest events in world history- FirstPost
- Importance of balanced diet: Excess iron in the body is a risk factor in coronary heart disease- FirstPost
Recommended For You
- exclusive interviewMS Dhoni Behind Jharkhand's Success: Nadeem and Kishan
- exclusive interviewScientific Approach and Unity Behind Success: Hockey Coach Harendra
- Too Cool!Dangal Daughters Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra Are Just Like Any Of Us
- ROBUST POWERHOUSELenovo K6 Note Review: Its Battery Life is the USP
- Partner ContentThums Up's Toofani Punch With Ranveer Singh Celebrates The 'Khas' Among 'Hum'