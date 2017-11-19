GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
World Toilet Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Reaffirms His Committed to Improve Sanitation Facilities

World Toilet Day was established by the World Toilet Organisation in 2001. The UN passed a resolution in 2013 recognising World Toilet Day as an official UN international day.

IANS

Updated:November 19, 2017, 11:34 AM IST
Representative image
New Delhi: On World Toilet Day on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his government's commitment towards improving sanitation facilities across the nation.

"On World Toilet Day, we reaffirm our commitment towards improving sanitation facilities across our nation," the Prime Minister tweeted.

"I compliment all those individuals and organisations working towards building more toilets in various parts of India. Their invaluable contribution adds solid momentum to Swachh Bharat Mission," he added.

World Toilet Day was established by the World Toilet Organisation in 2001. The UN passed a resolution in 2013 recognising World Toilet Day as an official UN international day.

