World's Tallest Building Burj Khalifa Dons Tricolour on Republic Day

New Delhi: Republic day celebrations in India are still a few hours away but not for Dubai and the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa.

On the occasion of 68th Republic day eve, Burj Khalifa was illuminated in Tricolour -- saffron, white and green -- to celebrate India's 68th Republic Day, showcasing strong cultural and trade bond between India and the UAE.

"#BurjKhalifa wishes The #RepublicOfIndia a Happy National Day," the official account of Burj Khalifa tweeted.

#BurjKhalifa wishes The #RepublicOfIndia a Happy National Day. If you've missed the first show, stay tuned at 7:15 pm for the next show! pic.twitter.com/ASr5ixoB1t — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) January 25, 2017

"The visual expression of the tri-colors underlined the solidarity of the UAE and its people with India, with which the nation shares strong cultural and trade ties," said the Dubai-based real estate company, Emaar, in a statement.

Tonight we celebrate India’s 68th Republic Day with a spectacular LED illumination of the Indian National flag on #BurjKhalifa! #India pic.twitter.com/p8gfl1mr9X — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) January 25, 2017

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade on Thursday.

Tiranga on Burj Khalifa! Some more iconic pics.. pic.twitter.com/YEY68FasI7 — Vikas Swarup (@MEAIndia) January 25, 2017

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said: “In an extraordinary gesture of warmth and friendship, UAE has lit up the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai and several other important buildings in Abu Dhabi in Indian flag colors. Three times this evening, the musical fountains adjacent to the world's tallest building leapt to the strains of Jai Ho and Vande Mataram as a mile high electronic tricolor draped the Burj. Coming on the eve of India's Republic Day and coinciding with the state visit of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the combination of lights and music drew rapturous applause from crowds of Indians, Emiratis and other visitors (sic).”

The inspiring sequence will be repeated at 6.30pm, 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Thursday.

(With PTI Inputs)