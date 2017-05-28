Would Play Piano And Study With New Zeal, Says CBSE Student Who Scored 99.4%

New Delhi: Bhumi Sawant, a student of DAV Chandigarh, woke up on Sunday morning to news of her stupendous performance in Class XII exams.

Bhumi, a science student, has scored a 99.4%. Daughter of a teacher and national informatics center official, Bhumi now has her sights set on getting into a top college so that she can pursue software engineering.

“I have always been fascinated by software and programming. I am elated at the result but now I’m focused on cracking competitive exams. I really want to pursue software engineering and want to get into an IIT,” she told News18.

She scored a 100 in Physics, Chemistry, Computer Science and Maths and a 97 in English. Her mother guided her in her preparation but also made sure that Bhumi didn’t miss out on her music.

“I love music. It distressed me. I would play the harmonium or the piano, or at times listen to Lata Mangeshkar, and then get back to studies with a fresh mind,” she said.

“I am very happy that my hard work paid off. I am very flexible and study whenever I want to. If the time demanded more time, I would study till late as well,” she said, adding that HRD minister Prakash Javadekar had called her to congratulate her.

“I want to help the society from whatever I learn from software and programming,” she said.