XAT 2018 Online Applications Released at xatonline.in, Last Date Nov 30

XAT 2018 Online applications have been going on for candidates applying for MBA program or other post graduate programmes in XLRI Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur.The online application process for Xavier Aptitude Test – XAT 2018 will end in a month's time on its official website - xatonline.in, therefore candidates interested in applying for the same can apply on or before November 30, 2017. XAT 2018 examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 7, 2018 from 10:00 am – 1:35 pm. Candidates eligible and interested can apply online on official website by following the steps given below.– Visit the official website - xatonline.in– Click on 'Register Online'– Click on 'Click here for New Registration'– Click on 'Continue'– Enter details– Upload scan photo and signature– Enter rest of the details– Preview and make the payment of application fees via Debit/Credit card– Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference: http://forms.xatonline.in/xat2018/. Candidates applying for XAT 2018 need to pay an application fees of Rs 1650/-. Candidates applying for XLRI programmes have to pay Rs 300/- as an additional fee.. In case applying late, candidate has to pay late fee with application fees Rs 2000/- and Rs 500/- in case applying for XLRI programmes.XAT 2018 scores are compulsory for admission in postgraduate programs in Business Management and/or Post graduate program in Human Resource Management. Therefore, candidates holding bachelors degree in any discipline and interested in applying in the postgraduate programs in Business Management and/or Post graduate program in Human Resource Management must apply for XAT.Candidates in final year who will get their results in June 2018 can also apply.NRI candidates who want to apply XLRI programs can apply through GMAT.