Yashpal Malik Vows to Convert Delhi Into 'Jat Land' on March 20

Chandigarh: The ongoing pro-quota Jat stir entered the 34th day on Friday in Haryana, even as AIJASS chief said the protesters "will move towards Delhi on tractor trolleys" and convert it into "Jat land" on March 20.

He said the protesters have started non-cooperation with the government and will not pay electricity and water bills and also the instalment of loans they owe to the government.

He said the protesters have started non-cooperation with the government and will not pay electricity and water bills and also the instalment of loans they owe to the government.

Malik said that two members of the community have died during the on-going protest by Jats.

He said that Vijay of village Suneria lost his life after falling from a tractor while returning to Bahadurgarh after Jats protest in Delhi on Thursday.

He announced a compensation of Rs 11 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

In other case, he said that 65-year-old Dhup Singh of village Kharkaram died at the protest site in Jind due to cardiac arrest on Thursday.

He demanded from the state government a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and a government job to next of the kin of Singh.

Meanwhile, he asked the community to get prepared for a protest march towards Delhi on March 20.

Meanwhile, he asked the community to get prepared for a protest march towards Delhi on March 20.

The protests by Jats continued at Israna village in Panipat, Balla in Karnal, Jainpur Jattan in Kurukshetra, Deban in Kaithal, Dhani Gopal in Fatehabad, Raswala Chowk in Jhajjar, Baatda in Dadri, Jassia in Rohtak, Lath Jolly in Sonipat, Mayyar in Hisar, Dhanana in Bhiwani, Jagadhri in Yamuna Nagar, Nangal Chowdhary in Mahendragarh and Atul Kutiya in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, the paramilitary forces are keeping a vigil at many places, officials said.

Besides seeking quota in education and government jobs under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, Jats are demanding the release of those jailed during last year's stir, withdrawal of cases slapped during the protest and government jobs for the kin of those killed and injured while taking part in the agitation.

As many as 30 people were killed and property worth crores was damaged at many places in Haryana during last year's violent Jat stir.