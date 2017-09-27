: Senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha has hit out at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley saying that the economy has been on a downward spiral on his watch."I shall be failing in my national duty if I did not speak up even now against the mess the Finance Minister has made of the economy," Sinha wrote in the Indian Express."I am also convinced that what I am going to say reflects the sentiments of a large number of people in the BJP and elsewhere who are not speaking up out of fear," the veteran leader added.Sinha was the Finance Minister in the previous NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and was responsible for successful schemes like the India millennium bonds issue.He has been a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi regime. His son Jayant Sinha was earlier a minister of state in the Finance Ministry and was later shifted to the Aviation Ministry. It is believed that his father's constant criticism of the government contributed to the transfer.The BJP leader said that it was a foregone conclusion in 2014 that Jaitley would be the Finance Minister and even losing the Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar did not dent that prospect."Finance Ministry calls for the undivided attention of its boss in the best of times," said Sinha, implying that Jaitley's other portfolios (Corporate Affairs, Disinvestment and Defence for a time) prevents him from giving his full attention to the economy.Jaitley has squandered the opportunities presented to him, Sinha said, adding that global crude prices were low when he took over and the government reaped a fiscal Bonanza. "But the oil bonanza has been wasted and the legacy problems (NPAs, stalled projects) have not only been allowed to persist, they have become worse."The former Finance Minister has painted a grim picture of an economy in distress. He has said that the government's statistical changes in calculating GDP have inflated the figures by over 200 basis points, or 2 percentage points, annually. "According to the old method of calculation, the growth rate of 5.7 percent is actually 3.7 percent or less," Sinha said,​"The PM claims that he has seen poverty from close quarters. His finance minister is working over-time to make sure that all Indians also see it from equally close quarters," he added.