Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Leader Yasin Malik Arrested

JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik was arrested on Friday and shifted to central jail here, his party said.Malik and zonal organiser of the party Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri were arrested by police from the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front headquarters (JKLF) at Maisuma here, a spokesman of the JKLF said.The spokesman said the two were shifted to central jail.The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chairman was earlier detained in south Kashmir's Shopian district due to apprehension of breach of peace. This happened in June, when he was detained along with another member of the outfit in Shopian.