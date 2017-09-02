GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Leader Yasin Malik Arrested

Yasin Malik and zonal organiser of the party Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri were arrested by police from the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front headquarters (JKLF) at Maisuma here, a spokesman of the JKLF said.

PTI

Updated:September 2, 2017, 9:15 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Leader Yasin Malik Arrested
File photo of Yasin Malik. (Image: Reuters)
Srinagar: JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik was arrested on Friday and shifted to central jail here, his party said.

Malik and zonal organiser of the party Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri were arrested by police from the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front headquarters (JKLF) at Maisuma here, a spokesman of the JKLF said.

The spokesman said the two were shifted to central jail.

The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chairman was earlier detained in south Kashmir's Shopian district due to apprehension of breach of peace. This happened in June, when he was detained along with another member of the outfit in Shopian.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Who Will Be In and Who Will Be Out In Modi Cabinet Reshuffle

Watch: Who Will Be In and Who Will Be Out In Modi Cabinet Reshuffle

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.