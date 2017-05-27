Yellow Journalism May Bring Fame, But it Creates Hurdles in Welfare: CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday advised news organisations to avoid sensationalism and said yellow journalism may bring scribes fame for some time but ultimately creates hurdles in the creation of a welfare society.

He said news and views "should not be mixed" and added that the media should avoid sensationalism. "Sensationalism, yellow journalism versus factual news cannot earn the confidence of the people.

Yellow journalism may bring fame for some time to those who indulge in it, but ultimately it creates hurdles in the creation of a welfare society," the Chief Minister said, addressing a 'Swarna Jayanti Journalists Meet' at Panchkula, on Saturday.

The event had been organised as part of Haryana's ongoing golden jubilee celebrations. Haryana was carved out as a separate state in November 1966.

The Chief Minister compared the role of a media person to that of a soldier, who has to perform duty in difficult circumstances. They have also to consider which news should be released when, he pointed out.

"While positive news could create new consciousness in the society, negative news could create sensation," he added. Highlighting the importance of social media in the present era of Information Technology, he said news or information through this medium could be disseminated from one place to another in no time.

The Chief Minister highlighted various schemes launched by the state government for the welfare of the people. "The state government is working with a broad view and has prepared Vision 2030 for Haryana to implement long-term projects. This is the third year of the BJP government in the state. This is the year of performance during which all announcements made so far would be executed.

"Long-term projects would be made for the next 10 to 15 years so that future generations could benefit from them. The state government is working with the intention to serving the people, and not to do vote bank politics as was seen in the past," he said.

Khattar said persons in political field like to often see themselves making it to newspaper headlines for positive reasons. He said bold steps like demonetisation had put a check on black money.

"Some people said demonetisation will not be successful. But Prime Minister Modi was determined and showed a strong will. In society today, a common man, may not know if he has been directly benefitted by this (demonetisation) or not, but he has trust and faith that Narendra Modi won't allow any wrong thing to carry on in this country. Common people are happy that the step has helped put a check on black money," he said.