Yoga Interconnects World Like Parts of a Body, Says PM Modi

New Delhi: The upcoming 3rd International Yoga Day should be made a memorable one, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, while underlining that it is an apt way of contributing to world peace.

He said yoga should be made a part of daily routine by people to lead tension-free lives. In a message ahead of the Yoga Day on June 21, Modi said yoga interconnects the world like various parts of a body.

"On 21st June, the world will come together to mark the 3rd #YogaDay. Let us all make this occasion a memorable one," he tweeted.

"Yoga is integrating the world. Come, become a yogi in the movement to make Yoga popular & create a better & healthier society," he said in another tweet.

In a video message posted along with the tweets, the Prime Minister said the people around the world want to live a life free of tensions, troubles and ailments.

"People want to live a happy life and this can be possible only through yoga," he said.

Yoga can make it possible for a person to have a balanced lifestyle mentally and physically, the PM said. "Yoga can arouse the inner conscience of a person," Modi

added.

He asked all yoga practitioners to take a pledge to teach it to the maximum number of people so as to contribute to the world peace.