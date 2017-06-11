Yogendra Yadav, Medha Patkar Detained for Trying to Enter Mandsaur

New Delhi: Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav, social activists Medha Patkar, and 28 others were detained by police on Sunday when they tried to enter the Mandsaur district to meet deceased farmers' families.

Yogendra Yadav, after being detained, took to Twitter, questioning the administration for not allowing him to meet the farmers' families. "In police custody for crime not known, while those who killed farmers roam free. Rule of law?"

Minutes later, Yadav tweeted, "Brought to Govt Rest House Jaora. To rest, I guess!"

Mandsaur is the epicentre of the current farmers' agitation in Madhya Pradesh, where five farmers were killed on Wednesday after the police opened fire at them.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with the BJP, has held the Congress party responsible for the ongoing disturbance in the state.

Chouhan, who ended a day-long fast on Sunday after announcing a slew of measures to benefit farmers, has repeatedly said that his government will deal with "anti-social elements" strictly to take control of the situation.

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi was also detained and later arrested by police on Thursday when he was en route violence-hit Mandsaur to meet the families of five people killed in police firing.