Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav to Star at News18 Show in Lucknow

Lucknow: The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will share the stage with his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav at 'Rising UP', a News18 Network event that will see the high and mighty of the state come together in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The event, themed around 'Naye Uddeshya, Badhta Pradesh (New Objective, New State)', will serve as a platform for the political leadership to come together and discuss their vision for India’s most populated state.

At the event, the CM is likely to speak at length on his government’s immediate priorities and the roadmap for the development of the state.

Deputy CMs Dr Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya will be present along with senior cabinet ministers like Shrikant Sharma and Siddharth Nath Singh.

Former CM and SP President Akhilesh Yadav will share his insights on what the future holds for his party and what he thinks about the performance of the BJP government in the state.

“As a credible news platform, we consider it essential to be able to provide our viewers with visibility on the political leadership’s plans for development and governance and Rising UP will do just that” said Rajesh Raina, Group Editor, ETV News Network.