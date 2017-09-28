Yogi Adityanath Government Plans Grand Diwali Celebration in Ayodhya

With a BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and a Hindu Sanyasi as Chief Minister, it will be a special Diwali in Ayodhya this year.Speaking to CNN-News18, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that he and his entire cabinet will be in Ayodhya to participate in Diwali celebrations.Following the Chief Minister's decision, the administration has swung in action to deck Ayodhya with lights, beautify it on a scale never seen before during Diwali. The state department of tourism will be the nodal agency for preparations in the temple city.Officially, the reason behind the move is to ‘showcase Ayodhya’s tourism potential’. A proposal has already been sought from the district magistrate of Faizabad about what all could be done for the event.Though details of the programs are still being worked out, it's certain that the CM and most of his cabinet colleagues will be in Ayodhya on eve of ‘Chotti Diwali’ and a special program will be held along banks of the Saryu river.Ever since he became the chief Minister in March this year, Adityanath had paid special attention to Ayodhya. Not only has his government initiated development projects in the city, he has also raised the political tempers by visiting the disputed site of Babri Masjid-Ram Janambhoomi.He told CNN-News18, “My government wishes to showcase Ayodhya's tourism potential before the world. We will ensure it is a bright Diwali in Ayodhya this year.”However, the move has not cut ice with the opposition. Congress's senior spokesperson and former MLA Akhilesh Pratap Singh said, “BJP has nothing to do with religion, they are just keen to use religion to get votes. Tourism is not encouraged by such activities, but by sustained improvement of city's infrastructure and tourism spot.”