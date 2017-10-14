Yogi Adityanath Govt Plans to Digitise 100 Hospitals in UP

: Uttar Pradesh government is planning to make at least 100 hospitals in the state paperless. These hospitals will be known as e-hospitals where all the paperwork - from registration to reports - will be available online, and the work has already begun in 28 medical colleges.Speaking to media in Allahabad, Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said, “The first E-Urban PHC was inaugurated in Dhumanganj area of Allahabad today. All the latest medical facilities will be available for the patients at this E-Urban PHC and they will not have to go to private hospitals anymore.”E-hospital is a system where after the registration of the patient is done online, all the information related to the treatment, medicine, and investigations will also be available online. Under this arrangement, the paper will not be used for registration, medicines, investigations, investigation reports etc.Depending on the patient's name and registration number, his/her information will be available online from the form counter to pathology and OPD. As soon as the patient approaches the doctor, the doctor will see all the details of the patients online and prescribe medicine accordingly.The advantage of this system is that once the patient is registered, his details will be secured in the hospital's computer system. On the basis of the recorded details, the patient will be able to get advice from the doctor after getting the information about the treatment received before. This way, the patients will not have to carry all the reports and old prescriptions with him every time he visits the doctor.In the first phase, work has started for E-Hospitals at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow and Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital in Lucknow. Besides this, two urban primary health centers in the capital's Jiamau and Ujariyaon have been fully digitised. Some services have been made online at the civil hospital and in the coming days, preparations are going on gradually to make all the facilities online.