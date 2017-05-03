Yogi Adityanath Intervenes to Ensure Cremation of BSF Trooper Killed in J&K

New Delhi: The body of a Border Security Force trooper killed in Jammu and Kashmir was finally cremated on Wednesday in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally intervened and pacified his angry family.

Head constable Ram Sagar was killed and his body mutilated after his patrol was attacked by the Pakistani Army along the Line of Control in Poonch district of J&K on Monday,





Earlier, Sagar's inconsolable and angry family had refused to cremate his mortal remains until Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited them.

Officials told IANS that the Chief Minister spoke to the bereaved family late on Tuesday night and extended his sympathies to them. He also assured them a visit before the 'terhvi' (the thirteenth day post-death ritual observed by the Hindus).

Angry villagers had blocked rail traffic for several hours in protest on Tuesday evening in Deoria.

Adityanath is also learnt to have assured a "befitting memorial" honouring Sagar and a primary school in the village to commemorate him.

Sagar along with Punjab's Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh were part of a three-member patrol team near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district when they were suddenly attacked by a Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) on Monday.

(With IANS inputs)