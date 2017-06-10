Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday sought clarification from 10 development authorities and nagar nigams who ranked among the "worst" in terms of disposal of public grievances.

The clarification has been sought from vice chairmen of Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Saharanpur, Jhansi, Meerut, Agra, Allahabad, Gorakhpur and Gautam Budhnagar development authorities.

Reaffirming his government's resolve for time-bound and qualitative redressal of public grievances, the Chief Minister said all those found lax in work will be taken to task.

Directing the Chief Secretary to seek explanation from the officials of the worst performing development authorities and Nagar Nigams, Adityanath called for ensuring proper and timely redressal of grievances.

The chief minister also sought explanation from the nagar ayukts of Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Jhansi, Agra ,Bareilly, Allahabad and Saharanpur nagar nigams.

