Yogi Adityanath Sweeping Lucknow Streets is Hypocrisy, Says Congress

Mathura: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath picking up a broom to convey his seriousness towards making Uttar Pradesh clean is "hypocrisy", Congress leader Pradeep Mathur said on Friday.

"Instead of wielding the broom, the chief minister should have punished the officials responsible for the mess in the first place," the former U P Congress legislature party leader told reporters here.

"The chief minister should have a strong monitoring role," he said.

Adityanath earlier arrived at the congested Baloo Addar locality in the heart of the capital city of Lucknow in Ram Mohan ward and sweeped the streets. The move comes a day after he expressed regret over the state's poor rating in the cleanliness survey.

The Congress leader said Adityanath was chosen as the chief minister for ensuring that the welfare schemes reach the last man standing, and "not to sweep the streets".

He also suggested roping in schools and other educational institutions to make the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' a success. "Swachh Bharat Mission would get a boost if it begins with schools, wherein teachers can help inculcate the habit of cleanliness amongst children in creative ways," he said.