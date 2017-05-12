Yogi Adityanath to Monitor Crime Through Special Cell

Ballia: A special cell to monitor crime will be set up in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office and will be personally overseen by him, the state's Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma said on Friday.

The Adityanath-led BJP government, he told reporters, had ensured the security of the common man and checked crime in 50 days.



Referring to the Samajwadi Party's (SP) criticism of the law and order situation in the BJP regime, he said, "Those SP leaders, who have carried criminals and rapists with them in their cars should introspect."

"A special cell will be constituted in CM's office for crime monitoring, which will be done personally by the chief minister," the minister added.

Discussing the caste-based unrest in Saharanpur, Sharma said law and order was a serious issue and "many things have to be worked out".

Questioned about party legislator Radha Mohan Das Agarwal's spat with a woman IPS officer in Gorakhpur, the minister said the chief minister had asked all MLAs to exercise restraint while dealing with officers, "especially women".

He, however, defended the MLA saying that people in Gorakhpur had complained about the police officer's "tough actions".

The incident took place in Gorakhpur last week when the police officer, leading a team to evict protesters, was publicly admonished by Agarwal.