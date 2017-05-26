Yogi Blames Conspiracies for Law and Order Problems in UP

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday blamed “conspiracies” for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The CM said his government was making all out efforts to bring the state out from a situation of and lawlessness, PTI reported. “Our government vows to provide safety to 22 crore people of the state,” he said.

“Efforts are being made to restore law and order and bring out the state from the jungle raj, mafia and goonda raj. But you must have seen that wherever these efforts were visible, at the same time conspiracy was hatched to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere,” he said.

Adityanath said that those hatching conspiracies and taking law into their hands will be dealt sternly. “They will not be spared”, he said, apparently pointing towards the Saharanpur incidents.

Adityanath, who became the chief minister two months ago, has been under attack over the increasing number of crimes. Saharanpur has been witnessing caste-based clashes over the last several days.

The chief minister inaugurated a three-day exhibition highlighting achievements of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre on the completion of its three years in office.

He praised Modi for delivering a “corruption-free rule” and criticised the former Congress-led UPA government for its "vast corruption" during its 10-year rule.

"They (Congress) indulged in corruption everywhere from land to sky,” Adityanath alleged.