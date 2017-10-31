Yogi Government to Revamp UP Education System, to Introduce CBSE Pattern, NCERT Books

: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is planning to introduce CBSE pattern in the state education system from next year onward. The course will have 70% syllabus from NCERT books and remaining from local volumes.“The government is serious about improving the current situation of the schools in Uttar Pradesh. The government will also soon introduce a new fee policy for the schools. Our teachers and education are not bad at all, but if a teacher is engaged in programmes like census work, he won’t be able to focus on teaching,” said Deputy CM Dr. Dinesh Sharma.He also said that sole intention of Yogi Government is to provide such education that opens the gate of employment for the students and at the same time students and teachers should also make efforts for a disciplined and corruption free society.Since it came to power, the Yogi Adityanath Government has announced some big reforms to revamp the education system in Uttar Pradesh. One of the most important decisions was to change the pattern of UP Board to CBSE board from 2018 onward. Also, a minimum of 80% Attendance for the students of class 9th to class 12th will be made compulsory soon. For the first time, shoes and socks will also be distributed along with school dress and books free of cost to the students.As per the latest announcement of the government, 19000 Madarsas that are registered with Madarsa Board in the state will also have NCERT books and subjects like English, Maths, and Science will be made compulsory. All books, other than English and Hindi, are being made available in Urdu. The geo-mapping and online registration of the Madarsas have also been done in order to bring transparency in their working.Speaking to News18, Samajwadi Party MLC Sunil Singh Sajan said, “Our Samajwadi government has done a lot for the students in the past. This government should come up with some new ideas of their own, instead of copy-paste formula. This government should understand that Madarsas are places for religious education and nothing should be forced on them. Already a lot of Madarsas are teaching subjects like Maths, Science, and English to their students, and it is nothing new. The current government of UP has a habit of taking credit for things they have not done.”President of Islamic Centre of India and AIMPLB member, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farani Mahali said, “I welcome this decision of the government as this will impart proper and latest education in Madarsas at par with other schools, but at the same time, stakeholders and people related to Madarsas should be consulted before taking any decision.”