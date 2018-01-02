Yogi Government to Set up Mahabharata, Krishna, Jain, Sufi Circuits to Boost Tourism
File image of Yogi Adityanath. (Image: PTI)
Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government is planning to introduce nine circuits to boost tourism in Uttar Pradesh. The circuits will include the Mahabharata circuit, the Krishna circuit, Jain circuit and Sufi circuit.
The Sufi circuit will connect major shrines of the state. It will link Fatehpur Sikri, Rampur, Badaun, Bareilly, Dewa Sharif, Lucknow, Bahraich, Allahabad, Kichocha Sharif, Syed Kadak Shah Dargah and Kantit Sharif Dargah.
The proposed circuit of Mahabharata will cover the stretch from Hastinapur (Meerut) to Kampilya in Farukkhabad.
The Krishna circuit will link Mathura, Vrindavan, Govardhan, Gokul, Barsana and Nandgaon as devotees in large number visit this region every year.
As per the tourism booklet, prepared for upcoming “Investors’ Summit 2018”, the Yogi government has proposed a Jain circuit keeping in mind the devotees of the Jain sect.
The Jain circuit will cover Meerut, Agra, Kaushambi, Varanasi, Deoria, Ayodhya, Shravasti and Farrukhabad.
The state government has planned for a Freedom Struggle circuit connecting Bithoor (Kanpur), Kakori(Lucknow), Meerut and other cantonments.
The Kanwar circuit will cover Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gonda, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kalinjar and Ayodhya.
The Yogi government is also drawing a plan for culture, craft and cuisine circuits which will link Lucknow, Agra, Rampur, Firozabad, Varanasi, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Kannauj, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Aligarh and Najibabad, etc.
