Yogi Govt Doubles Ex-gratia for Kin of Policemen Killed on Duty

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to double the ex-gratia amount granted to the family of police officials killed on duty from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh.The announcement was made by the Chief Minister on the Police Commemoration Day Parade in Lucknow.“We pay tribute to the police officials, who lost their lives on duty. They have contributed a lot for the welfare of the state and the government will always stand by their families,” he said.He said that the number of commendable medals, for all the units of the police department, has also been increased from 200 to 950.Adityanath also called for a campaign to make UP crime and corruption free and praised the work of Special Task Force (STF) and Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).Recounting the achievements of UP Police, the CM said, “Around 545 encounters took place between criminals and police in which 22 criminals were killed.”