Yogi Govt Makes Written Test Must for TET Qualified Candidates to Become Teacher

A Cabinet meeting of the Adityanath government has decided to make qualifying in written tests a must, apart from clearing the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET), to become an assistant professor.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened the meeting on Shiksha Mitras in Lucknow.So far, the recruitment process for assistant teachers in government schools was done on a merit basis of those candidates who had cleared the TET.However, now they will have to take another written test along with the TET and the marks of this will be added before the final evaluation of a candidate.Government spokesperson and state Power Minister, Shrikant Sharma, said the proposal on Shiksha Mitras has been approved by the cabinet.He said, “To become an assistant teacher in state primary school, a written test will be compulsory now. This test will be conducted after one qualifies the TET. The marks of the written examination will also be added to the TET.”“Now, the basic teachers will be recruited through written examinations in UP. For this, the written exam will be of 60 marks and academics would carry 40 marks. Only TET candidates will be able to take this examination,” Sharma said.The minister further added that the government will follow the instructions of the Supreme Court on Shiksha Mitras.Moreover, the proposal for marks distribution in the new system of Shiksha Mitra recruitment has also been approved by the cabinet.Regarding permanent appointment of teachers, Shiksha Mitars will get weightage in marks, like 25 marks’ weightage for a maximum of 10 years. They will also get two and a half points based on their experience per year.