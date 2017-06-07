Yogi Govt to Rename Mughalsarai Railway Station After Deen Dayal Upadhyay

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to rename the one of the busiest railways stations in the state, Mughalsarai, after RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay. The latter had mysteriously died at the railway station in 1968.

Additionally, the official letter heads of ministers of the Yogi cabinet will be carrying a logo with Upadhyay’s picture. The decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The move comes just a month after the UP government decided to rename the Agra airport after Upadhyay. The decision are part of Adityanath government’s celebrations to mark the centenary of Upadhyay.

Seminars and symposium programs, poster competition, slogan writing, essay writing, debate, poetic text competitions will be organized in schools and colleges to mark the event. The state sports department will also be organizing events and competitions at district and state level.

Additionally, as a long term plan, every year, a Nagar Panchayat in a district out of the total 438 municipal panchayats in UP, will be declared as 'Panch Deen Dayal Upadhyay Adarsh ​​Nagar Panchayat'. Under this, the basic facilities of the Nagar Panchayat will be ensured for the public. A plan has also been drawn to cover all 438 municipal panchayats in the state over the next five years.