Yogi Govt Transfers SSP, DM of Saharanpur Over Communal Violence

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred the Senior Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate of Saharanpur for failing to control the violence that rocked the area.

Sources said that all transfers and action taken against officials including SSP SC Dubey and DM NP Singh have been over their inability to control violence in the wake of clashes between two communities in the area.

Clashes between the upper caste Thakurs and Dalits were first reported from Shabbirpur village in April when Thakurs allegedly prevented them from installing a statue of BR Ambedkar inside the Ravidas temple in the village.

Things escalated on May 5 when a Dalit group allegedly objected to a procession of Thakurs to mark the birth anniversary of Rajput king Maharana Pratap. This triggered violence in which one person was killed and over 15 injured.

The area has been simmering with communal tension since then. Another round of violence was reported on Tuesday following a visit by BSP supremo Mayawati which claimed a youth's life.

Following this, Mayawati on Wednesday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh alleging that "casteist forces" in the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh had been given a free hand to misuse the official machinery and harm social amity and brotherhood in the state.

Sources hinted that more action could be taken against Senior Superintendent of Police SC Dubey and District Magistrate NP Singh for not handling the situation effectively.