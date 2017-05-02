Yogi's Fifth Cabinet Meeting: UP Day to be Celebrated on Jan 24 Every Year

Lucknow: Major decisions were taken in the fifth cabinet meeting of the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday.

The government gave a go-ahead to the transfer policy and fully implemented the e-tendering system instead of manual tenders. The transfer policy states that government officials of all categories will be transferred before June 30. The government, however, has said that differently-abled employees will be given relaxation in transfers.

The cabinet also agreed to the GST Bill which will be passed in the upcoming assembly session. The government has also decided to celebrate UP Day on January 24 every year. On January 24, 1950, the United Provinces was replaced by Uttar Pradesh. A committee will be formed to organise celebrations in and outside the state.

Speaking on the e-tendering system, UP Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh said, “Government departments earlier had the right to pick between manual and e-tender systems. But now the process of manual tendering in UP will be completely eliminated. The e-tendering and e-procurement system will be implemented in the state.”

“Apart from this, the government of India had decided in July 2016 to set up a Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited in Gorakhpur with an investment of Rs 6,000 crore. But for about a year, this project was lying dead as the transfer of land and the registry is still pending. Almost Rs 210 crore stamp duty was to be paid by the state government for this purpose, but the last government couldn’t do so. Hence, today the Cabinet has decided to give a discount in stamp duty in this land transfer,” said Singh.