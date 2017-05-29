Yogi's Minister Inaugurates Beer Shop, Stirs Row

Lucknow: Trouble seems to be brewing for UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath as a minister of his government was allegedly seen inaugurating a beer shop in Lucknow.

Minister of state (independent charge) Swati Singh, the wife of BJP leader Dayashankar Singh, was seen at the inauguration of ‘Be-The-Beer’ shop, along with IPS couple Gaurav Singh and Neha Pandey. While Gaurav is currently posted in Raebareli, his wife is posted in Unnao. DIG Zone has asked both IPS officers to explain why they were part of the inauguration. “”Me and my husband were on leave and were in Lucknow,” Neha told News18.

While Singh was unavailable for comment, spokesperson of UP BJP, Shalabh Mani Tripathi said that he was unaware of any such event. “We can only comment on this when we have more details,” he said.

The opposition slammed the government on the alleged involvement of their minister. “On one hand, there are women fighting to ban liquor shops in the state, and on the other hand there is a BJP minister who’s inaugurating more such shops,” said Congress MLA Lallu Singh.