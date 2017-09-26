You Can Check Who is Politicising the Issue: BHU V-C on Resignation Demands

: Hours after the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Benaras Hindu University (BHU) listed out its demands, including the suspension of varsity's Vice Chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi, he denied reports that he was summoned by the HRD minister, Prakash Javadekar.Tripathi thrust aside the question of resignation, saying, "I will ensure that proper investigation into the incident is carried out." The VC also denied that the police had resorted to lathi charge to control the protesting girls.The BHU administration has attracted severe criticism from all quarters after an alleged incident of molestation precipitated girls to demand proper security on campus. The girls alleged that the guard, instead of listening to the victim, asked what she was doing outside at 6 in the evening.Tripathi told CNN-News18 that he had never said that he can't listen to every girl's demand, but instead meant that rules should be framed after taking girls' views into consideration.He came down heavily on "those trying to politicise the matter", saying that he had met the girl who confided to him that her objective was to ensure proper security on campus and no politicisation."You can check for yourself who is trying to politicise the issue. Big leaders are visiting the campus; some of them are giving quotes to newspapers, too," he said.When asked if students were directed to vacate the hostel premises, Tripathi alleged that rumormongering was rampant, misleading students so that they also join this campaign.