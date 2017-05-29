You Can't Call Tharoor Names on TV, Delhi HC Directs Arnab Goswami

New Delhi: Two days after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that he had filed a defamation case against Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami, the Delhi High Court on Monday pulled up the news channel for calling Tharoor “names” and holding him “guilty” on live television.

The court observed that while fair reportage may be permitted, but Goswami “could not draw conclusions and most certainly couldn’t call him names and hold him guilty on his channel”.

To this, Goswami’s counsel Sandeep Sethi said that he would ask his client to be “restrained” and also not call Tharoor names.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on August 16.

Goswami’s Republic TV recently did a report where it played tapes of a conversation between their reporter and Tharoor’s assistant Narayan. The conversation related to the night of Sunanda Tharoor’s death and suggested that Sunanda and Shashi Tharoor had a fierce fight.

Tharoor had objected to the report and termed it an attempt to gain attention. “Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist,” he had tweeted.