'You Have to Attack, But Say You are on Your Own,' Dera Supporter to his Associate
One of the Dera supporters asked another not to take the name of Baba (Gurmeet Ram Rahim) while he listed out an array of things to do, including the attack.
Dera Sacha Sauda supporters go on a rampage in Haryana’s Panchkula after the conviction of their leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case. (Reuters/Cathal McNaughton)
New Delhi: A day after violence ripped through Panchkula and Sirsa, killing 36 people, CNN-News18 has accessed audio tapes of two Dera Sacha Sauda supporters, suggesting they were well-prepared to create panic and chaos, anticipating the CBI verdict against the self-styled godman, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
Thousands of Dera Sacha Sauda supporters, including men, women, and children, had started camping in Panchkula and nearby areas at least three days before a special CBI court was to pronounce its verdict in a rape case against the spiritual leader.
#Exclusive #DeraTapes Listen in to this conversation which exposes that Dera violence was 100% engineered. Input @manojkumargupta. pic.twitter.com/fgOzJyNYHs— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 26, 2017
